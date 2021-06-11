Lyric Arts Company of Anoka is opening their production of “New Voices Cabaret” Friday, June 11. The cabaret features the work of nine artists presenting an evening of songs, monologues, story-telling and more in a new work centered on a group of diverse young performers.
In this cabaret, each performer presents two pieces that not only show off their talent, but allow the performer to tell a story — inviting the audience into their world and their heart, albeit if only for a few moments.
“This cabaret features songs and stories that you may have heard before, but there are also some pieces that may be new to you,” director Reese Britts said. “We have the privilege to hear these stories that rarely get told in our community. I urge you to listen with an open heart and mind.”
The group is working under the direction of Britts, an alumnus of Lyric Arts. Britts is returning to the Main Street Stage once again after last performing in “Young Frankenstein” and “Rent” in 2014.
Britts, a seasoned performer in his own right, is currently an Artist in Residence for Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and will be seen in Chanhassen Dinner Theater’s production of “The Music Man” this July. After only recently graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Britts can already boast of performance credits that include Jungle Theater, Guthrie Theater, Artistry and many more.
But Britts isn’t the only one with an outpouring of talent in the room.
“You are going to be blown away with this cast,” Britts said. “I have worked with each of them in some capacity in the past … [and] I can honestly say each of them are so blessed with their talent. I know I am a huge fan of them all and I promise you that after this show, you will be too.”
“New Voices Cabaret” will be a virtual performance available through video-on-demand from June 11-20. Streaming passes to watch the performance can be purchased at www.lyricarts.org/new-voices for $25. For more information on the Lyric Arts, upcoming and current productions and how to purchase tickets, visit www.lyricarts.org.
