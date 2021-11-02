An electric vehicle charging station was recently installed at the Fridley Civic Campus using a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Volkswagen Settlement Funds. The Level 2 ChargePoint can charge two electric vehicles at a rate of 20-30 miles of range per hour. Members of the public are welcome to charge their vehicles while visiting Fridley City Hall, Civic Campus Playground, Civic Campus, or Locke County Park trails. The station is free for the first three hours and charges $2 per hour after that. Find EV charging stations near you at Plugshare.com and learn more about electric vehicles at DriveElectricMn.org. (Photo courtesy of the city of Fridley)
