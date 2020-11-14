A new director of student services joined the Anoka-Hennepin School District at the end of October.
Dr. Keith Brooks started in the position Oct. 26. He comes to the district from the Eastern Carver County School District.
“I’m overjoyed to be a part of the Anoka-Hennepin School District family,” Brooks said in a statement. “I view student services as the heartbeat of the district, that supports the academic experience for each of our students holistically. As a committed lifelong learner, I look forward to getting to know each of our schools and the staff that serve in them.”
In Carver County Brooks served as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion. He was the executive director of student support services for Minneapolis Public Schools for two years.
Brooks also served as the dean of academic foundations at the Minneapolis Community and Technical College for two years, following seven years as an associate professor of education and cultural liaison at Bethel University. He also served as the director of diversity and cultural affairs at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.