For the first time ever, Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is offering summer art camps for adults ages 55 and older.
Rumriver Art Center is partnering with the cities of Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey to offer a selection of in-person summer art camps at local parks.
The art camps will be offered at Peninsula Point Park and Aikin Riverside Park in Anoka, Lions Park in Coon Rapids and Elmcrest Park in Ramsey. The cities are providing these parks for the camps because they all have shelters, restrooms and parking. (Note: the Wheel Throwing Summer Camps take place at Rumriver Art Center.)
The art camps will be five days, Monday through Friday, for three hours each day. All art materials will be included. The cost of the camps is $100 (except for pottery wheel camps). Scholarships are available.
These summer camps are a great opportunity to spend time outdoors, be creative, meet other people and have a good time!
All social distancing guidelines will be followed. Participants must wear a mask or face shield while taking a camp class. Class sizes are limited in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
Classes will be offered throughout the summer, some multiple times, and include: Beginning Wheel Throwing, Nature Watercolor, Urban Sketchbook, Art Journaling in Nature, Clay Tile, Advanced Wheel Throwing, Plein Air Watercolor Painting and Nature Collage.
Registration is already open. For more information or to register, visit rumriverart.com or call 763-323-8830.
