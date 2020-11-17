Anoka County commissioners approved a total of $99,456 in coronavirus relief funding for three nonprofits as part of its safety net program Nov. 10.
The Anoka County Community Action Program received $60,000 for the COVID-19 rental assistance project. The Salvation Army was given $30,000 for the COVID-19 rental assistance program. The third recipient was Haven for Heroes Inc., which received $9,456 for expanding food service opportunities and cleaning for veterans and their families, according to county documents.
Commissioner Robyn West abstained from voting due to her position on the ACCAP board.
The board also approved $15,000 to expand the existing Transportation Assistance Program. Commissioners previously approved $115,000 for the program, according to county documents.
The Transportation Assistance Program provides one-time support of up to $2,000 for vehicle repairs or $700 for insurance to assist county residents who have lost their job due to COVID-19. The program helps residents maintain reliable transportation for seeking or maintaining employment.
