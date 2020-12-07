New Native Theatre in the Twin Cities presents its fourth annual Play Festival: Good Medicine, running virtually from Dec. 3-12. It features Native American, First Nations, Maori, and Sámi artists from all around the world. The festival’s theme centers around Good Medicine, inspired by Yvette Nolan’s book “Medicine Shows” that describes the importance of medicine in Native theater, and Indigenous Futurism, where Indigenous peoples reclaim and reframe their stories and imagine a vibrant future.
The 10-day online festival will feature plays and performances by Lini Wilkins (Diné), Zane Tyrisah Smith (Red Lake), Lara Gerhardson (White Earth, Red Lake and Leech Lake), Oogie Pushetonequa (Meswaki), Noreen Quadir, Olivia C. Davies (Anishinaabe), Gary Farmer (Haudenosaunee Confederacy), Chris Hoshnic (Diné), Ilbijerri Youth Ensemble (Melbourne-based First Nations), Turango Collective (Maori), Suri Bin Saad (Aboriginal), Dakota Alcantara-Camacho, Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra (Maya-Lenca), Fern Renville (Dahkota), Giron Sámi Teáhter (Sweden), Yvette Nolan (Algonquin), Miriam M. (Afro Indigenous), Carey J. Flack (Mvskoke Creek, Cherokee Freedmen and Choctaw Freedmen) and more. There will also be talk-backs and conversations after the shows.
Audiences can attend the festival live and can sign up via Eventbrite, which is linked on its website. Tickets are pay-what-you-can per show or the suggested price of $20 per show. There is also a $60 Festival Pass to access all shows and recorded content until Dec. 31.
To see the full schedule and the list of performances, visit newnativetheatre.org. Audiences can actively support New Native Theatre to break down stereotypes and tell stories with authentic Native voices.
New Native Theatre is a new way of thinking about, looking at and creating authentic Native American stories for the stage. Based in the Twin Cities, it is the only and longest running professional Native American theater company in the Upper Midwest focusing exclusively on Native American playwrights, actors and directors. For more details or questions, contact New Native Theatre at 612-367-7639 or info@newnativetheatre.org. Visit www.newnativetheatre.org for details.
