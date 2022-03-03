Kwik Trip #1136, located at 10880 Austin St. NE, Blaine, celebrated its grand opening Feb. 24. The new gas station is open 24 hours a day. Kwik Trip celebrated the station’s grand opening by presenting a $1,000 check to the Blaine Police Department in recognition of the department’s service to the city of Blaine. (Photo courtesy of BlaineBizMN, Facebook)
