Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will be hosting a new art show titled Changes in its gallery, opening Saturday, June 19 from 2-4 p.m.
The gallery show will feature the artwork of teaching artist and mentor Cheryl Barr and her mentee Anita Cholewa. They participated in Rumriver Art Center’s 2020-2021 Emerging Artist Mentorship Program for Older Adults Ages 55-plus. The purpose of the artist mentorship program is to provide older adults who never had the opportunity to find their artistic voice during their youth a chance to explore and find it now.
Applicants selected one medium they wanted to focus on during their mentorship experience, and they were paired with a local artist who is very skilled and experienced with their selected medium. The mentors and mentees met together multiple times a month at or outside the art center over a nine-month period. Mentors helped their mentee develop as an artist through assessing their strengths and weaknesses as well as through collaboration, the implementation of strategies and evaluation along the way. Mentees worked with their mentors to set goals for themselves and for their work.
This gallery show is a culminating event that showcases the artwork, growth and accomplishments that took place during the mentorship program experience. Both Cheryl Barr and Anita Cholewa will be displaying their work in a shared gallery show.
About Cheryl Barr: Since childhood, Cheryl Barr has enjoyed drawing and painting. She took all the art courses offered in high school and got a B.A. degree with an art major. Now she is a freelance artist, illustrator, mentor and instructor. Currently, she works primarily in watercolor, but also enjoys using oil, acrylic, pastel, ink and pencil (colored and graphite). Capturing life’s tender moments brings her great joy.
About Anita Cholewa: Anita Cholewa started drawing while in elementary school and worked her way to creating with pen and ink. She became involved with botanical illustration (for publication) while pursuing a professional degree. She recently started working in watercolors. The mentorship program pushed her along to new goals, including becoming more effective with watercolor, developing greater control of its characteristics (especially the use of washes), and developing a style that moved beyond capturing fine details. Anita is inspired by nature and especially by nature’s subtleties and nuances. Her gallery show artwork is a variety of watercolor paintings that depict nature’s changing moods across landscapes.
The show will run through July 12.
