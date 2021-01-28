A new senior living facility is breaking ground in Fridley later this month, with an anticipated opening in summer 2022.
Willows Bend Senior Living community will be on 2.67 acres at 6455 University Ave. NE, Fridley. The site is the former location of the Fridley City Hall and police and fire departments, all of which relocated in 2018 to the Fridley Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE, after more than 60 years at the former site.
The facility will have 136 units in the four-level building along with underground parking. Ebenezer Management Services, a division of Fairview Health System, will operate Willows Bend Senior Living. Axial Real Estate Advisors, LLC, in partnership with United Properties and Ivy Properties are spearheading the development. The city and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Fridley selected Ivy Properties’ development concept, which team members spent two years refining.
“The team did a fantastic job of developing a productive working relationship with the city and shepherding this project through the approval and entitlement process, creating a vision that capitalizes on the visibility and prominence of the location,” Scott Larson, senior vice president of acquisitions at Axial, said in a statement. “It will integrate well within the community, specifically with the adjacent full-service M Health Fairview Clinic and Pharmacy and the local Anoka County Library along Mississippi Street.”
The senior living community will include a full-service restaurant for resident dining, along with a café, theater and common areas to accommodate multiple small group gatherings.
Axial chose Ebenezer Management Services to operate the community, which will be their fifth project together.
“Ebenezer’s forward-thinking approach to operating vibrant communities focused on wellbeing is a perfect match for our investment objectives,” Larson said in a statement. “Their affiliation with Fairview ensures up-to-date healthcare education and knowledge, which is especially important to us as we look forward to managing through a COVID-impacted world.”
