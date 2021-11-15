The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency has partnered with Anoka Municipal Utility to install a new two-car Level 2 electric vehicle charger in Anoka.
The electric vehicle charger is located in the historic Rum River Parking Ramp in downtown on Second Avenue.
The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency is Anoka Municipal Utility’s wholesale electric supplier.
This project is intended to add an amenity to the community that will attract visitors and support local businesses.
It also supports the growth of the electric vehicle charging network and the evolution toward electric vehicles.
“We hope this installation will help us understand the necessity and scope of future investments,” Erik Skogquist, the Anoka City Council’s representative to the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, said in a statement. “We are curious to learn about the habits of electric car users in downtown Anoka. This opportunity allows the City of Anoka to understand the usage by potential customers with very little upfront cost to our residents.”
EnelX JuiceBox Level 2, dual port, 48-amp chargers were selected for the project. Two vehicles can recharge at one time at the full rated capacity. The charger is compatible with most EVs and allows for payment by credit card at the device or through an app.
