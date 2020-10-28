Connexus Energy has announced a new Chief Financial Officer to replace 26-year-veteran Mike Bash.
Yan Paul Martinez has more than 25 years of experience, including working with Pepsi Cola and CHS — an Inver Grove Heights based agricultural and energy cooperative, according to Connexus.
“I believe in the cooperative business model, so the chance to serve and provide financial leadership at Connexus Energy is a wonderful opportunity,” Martinez said in a statement. “I understand rates, forecasting, patronage capital and financing. It is clear to me that Connexus focuses on excellence in serving members. That is what’s important.”
Martinez is originally from Puerto Rico and currently lives with his wife and two children in Eden Prairie.
Based in Ramsey, Connexus Energy is Minnesota’s largest electric cooperative, serving more than 130,000 members in portions of Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties.
