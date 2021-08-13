A new Caribou Coffee Cabin opened Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Fridley. The grand opening is Friday, Aug. 13.
For every customer who visits during the store’s grand opening weekend, Aug. 14-15, Caribou will donate $1 to the Fridley Schools Foundation, which works to enrich educational opportunities for students across the Fridley School District by supporting educator innovation grants, providing college scholarships for graduating seniors and serving as a resource for booster clubs and alumni.
The 600-square-foot Caribou Cabin is at 6304 Highway 65 NE. The first Caribou Cabin opened in Jordan in 2019, and the Fridley location is the company’s 11th Caribou Cabin.
Another Caribou Cabin opened in Fridley opened last October at 8094 University Ave. NE.
The cabins have “Caribou-blue” exteriors that capture a Northwoods feel. In addition, Caribou Cabins have a drive-thru and walk-up windows. There is no interior seating at any of the Caribou Cabins, including the new Fridley store. Outdoor patio seating is available.
The Fridley Caribou Cabin is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. To contact the store, call 952-444-4181.
For more information about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com.
