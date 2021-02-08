Three local organizations recently helped a veteran get her life rolling again with a new car.
Sierra, who asked we don’t use her last name for her safety, was surprised Feb. 3 with a Chevy Malibu. Haven for Heroes, the Anoka American Legion and Mauer Motors helped surprise Sierra with the new car outside the Legion’s building in Anoka.
“That’s a new life right there,” Sierra said. “That’s a new job a new life, safety, hope — I can go volunteer now and give back. This is amazing.”
A Minnesota native who attended St. Louis Park High School, Sierra was nearing the end of her rope when she reached out to Haven for Heroes.
“They’re just really truly good people, with good hearts that just want to help,” Sierra said.
Haven for Heroes, a local nonprofit that provides recovery and transitional housing to service members and veterans, coordinated the gift. Sierra had reached out to Haven for Heroes for help, and the organization began taking care of her, co-director Bart Ward said. Then Mauer Chevrolet, which recently celebrated its first year in Anoka after it purchased Main Motor, asked if there was a veteran in need of a car, and it all came together.
“We want to be known as an organization, as a group, as somebody that’s involved in the community, somebody that cares about the community, and we want to continue to do things like we have in the past,” Jake Mauer, of Mauer Chevrolet, said.
Ward highlighted the area’s history of supporting veterans in need.
“This is a real gift,” Ward said. “I mean, this is another example of this region and this community stepping up to the plate to help veterans.”
Sierra served in the Navy and was previously a corrections officer and an EMT. She’s considering getting a job in either field, though she would have to get recertified as an EMT, she said.
“Thank you for giving me hope,” Sierra said. “I know that’s cliché, but really I didn’t have much left. Between Haven for Heroes and Mauer, I have hope now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.