The Andover Fire Department held a badge pinning ceremony Feb. 24 at Andover Station One to honor three new firefighters and the promotion of new officers. The entire department was also re-pinned with redesigned badges.
Firefighters traditionally attend a public ceremony to celebrate promotions or training graduation. Typically, the badges are pinned on by someone close to the firefighter.
