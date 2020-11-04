With three out of four precincts reporting in, it appears Spring Lake Park Interim Mayor Bob Nelson has been elected as mayor and City Council Members Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Lisa Dircks have retained their seats.
According to unofficial results for the mayoral race, with three of four precincts reporting, Bob Nelson received 1,820 votes, or 55.02%; Bob White received 1,470 votes, or 44.44%; and 18 votes, or 0.54%, were write-ins.
According to unofficial results for the City Council race, with three of four precincts reporting, incumbents Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Lisa Dircks have been reelected. They ran against Shawn Webb and Nemeh Al-Sarraj.
Goodboe-Bisschoff received 1,601 votes, or 30.92%; Dircks received 1,589 votes, or 30.69%; Webb received 1,365 votes, or 26.36%; Al-Sarraj received 577 votes, or 11.14%; and 46 votes, or 0.89%, were write-ins.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
