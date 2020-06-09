Three local seniors earned National Merit Scholarships recently.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,300 winners June 3.
Local winners are:
• Spring Lake Park High School student Katherine D. Fort, of Blaine, earned a scholarship to attend the University of Central Florida to study computer science.
• Irondale High School student Iva J. Hammitt-Kess, of Blaine, earned a scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota to study computer programming.
• Elk River High School student Meghan L. Bentz, of Ramsey, earned a scholarship to attend the University of Central Florida to study archaeology.
The awards include between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institute financing the scholarship. Another group of scholarship winners will be announced in July.
