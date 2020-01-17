A 30-year-old St. Paul man faces murder charges after a Jan. 15 hit-and-run in Blaine killed a Brooklyn Park man.
Pierre Jerel Anderson is charged with second-degree murder while committing a felony, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Blaine police and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department were dispatched to the Target store at 1500 109th Ave. NE on reports of a hit-and-run.
Officers provided emergency medical aid, and the victim was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as Kenneth Alan Neisen, 58, of Brooklyn Park.
A suspect, identified as Anderson, was located by the Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody after a foot chase, according to authorities.
The case remains under investigation by Blaine police, the Midwest Medical Examiners Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.
