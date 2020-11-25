A 19-year-old Andover man is charged with murder following a shooting in Coon Rapids.
Vaughn Jarod Coklas faces one felony count of first-degree murder.
At 4:37 p.m., Nov. 23, Coon Rapids Police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Cub Foods at 2050 Northdale Boulevard, Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival, officers located the 19-year-old victim, identified as Staveonte El Brown, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead shortly after, according to the complaint.
Bystanders directed the arriving officers to a man who was fleeing the scene, who was later identified as Coklas. Officers then took him into custody.
After speaking to several eyewitnesses police learned that shortly before the shooting a red Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Coklas, followed by a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Brown, pulled into the parking lot.
Brown allegedly exited his vehicle and sat in the passenger seat of the Grand Prix. Then a fight reportedly broke out between the two in the vehicle, which spilled out the driver’s door and into the parking lot.
The two men separated from each other and Brown allegedly began picking up money which had fallen out of the car and onto the ground. While Brown was collecting the money Coklas reportedly produced a handgun.
Coklas then allegedly approached Brown and shot him.
Witnesses told officers Coklas had time to retreat and Brown made no physical or verbal threats toward him once the two were out of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
