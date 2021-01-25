A Fridley home was hit in a drive-by shooting Jan. 10, but the residents were not injured.
Fridley police officers were dispatched at 2:08 a.m. to a residence in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue Northeast on a report of gunshots being fired into a home. Upon arrival, officers located approximately 11 spent handgun casings in front of a residence and found bullet holes in the exterior of the residence, according to the Fridley Police Department.
A 44-year-old male, a 46-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were home at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. The residents are cooperating with the investigation, according to the Fridley Police Department.
Other responding agencies included the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.
As of Jan. 22, no arrests had been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department Special Operations Unit. Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact the Fridley Police Department through Anoka County Central Communications at 763-427-1222.
