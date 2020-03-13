The Minnesota State High School League is immediately cancelling the Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Additionally, all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled.
Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today by the MSHSL.
MSHSL UPDATE Friday, March 13 at 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota State High School League member schools may continue to provide participation opportunities for spring sport and activities programs. Effectively Immediately from now until April 6, 2020: • Participation in spring sports and activities is limited to practice and tryouts only; • Scrimmages, competitions, practices, training sessions or participation with other member school programs is not allowed. School administration at their discretion, may place more restrictive limitations on practice and participation. As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary
