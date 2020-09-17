Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the League’s board for Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.
The one item agenda is listed as: Reconsider Placement of Fall Activities Seasons.
The meeting will be held in a virtual format.
“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.