The remainder of the Minnesota State High School League’s activities calendar came into view during the Board of Directors Meeting Oct. 1. Winter sports were approved with a reduction in events, while a measure to have fall sport playoffs continue beyond section tournaments failed to pass.
After a presentation by the League’s Return to Participation Task Force, the Board of Directors approved a maximized winter activities season that trims 30% of the contest dates. By keeping the length of seasons generally intact, member schools will have the flexibility for rescheduling if contests are postponed because of COVID-19 related outbreaks or other interruptions. As part of the approval, members schools will have the opportunity to use the final two weeks of the season to make up contests if the postponements were weather or COVID related. Scrimmages and preseason jamborees are not allowed under the approved decision.
Start dates for winter activities are:
Nov. 9: dance; Nov. 23: boys hockey and boys basketball; Nov. 30: adapted floor hockey, Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey; and Dec. 7: gymnastics and girls basketball.
The Return to Participation Task Force, created in late July, favored a longer winter season, in part, because it believes a longer season allows athletes to stay together longer in a safety-controlled environment. On Aug. 4, the Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the task force that followed guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health to shorten the fall activities season that trimmed 20% from the length of the season and 30% of the contests played. At that time, volleyball and football were moved to the spring in an effort to minimize risks of exposure in those activities. In a special meeting Sept. 21, the Board of Directors returned volleyball and football to the fall season following the same formula for length of season and number of contests as the other fall activities.
In the spring, most activities will be pushed forward one week from their traditional start dates. Softball and track and field will be pushed forward two weeks while lacrosse will stay the same.
The board also approved the League Staff’s proposed plans for section tournament play in girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country and girls swimming and diving, while voting 10-8 against a motion for post-section play for fall activities.
