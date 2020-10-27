Money donated during a hand sanitizer distribution last spring was donated recently to a local charity.
After reporting by the Star Tribune revealed Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look had yet to donate money received during the spring distribution event he helped organize, Look gave the money to the Family to Family Program, which operates out of Anoka Covenant Church and helps families in need get Christmas presents.
On Oct. 21 Look donated $4,041.94 to the organization.
Look said he saw a post on Facebook requesting donations due to hardships related to COVID-19.
“Part of my decision making was that there were a lot of nonprofits that got COVID grant dollars through the CARES Act, and I wanted to see if I could help one that didn’t,” Look said.
Another factor was how the nonprofit helps families in Anoka County, he said.
Initially the money was slated for a second round of hand sanitizer distribution.
“It was given to cover costs,” Look said. “It was not given for donation purposes, but we decided that we would ultimately donate it.”
That second round never materialized, because supplies for hand sanitizer became available and the distribution was not needed, Look said.
“I obviously, you know, didn’t feel there was an urgency, but I can understand how people feel that I dropped the ball in getting the money out,” Look said.
Back in March, Look partnered with Dan Baker, who owns the Ramsey-based e-liquid manufacturer Baker White Inc. Baker realized he could meet some of the demand for hand sanitizer in the early stages of the pandemic.
He and Look worked together to get the ethanol Baker needed to make the hand sanitizer. Then volunteers distributed the sanitizer at the Anoka County Fairgrounds.
During the distribution, recipients insisted on giving some money to help cover the costs, Baker told ABC Newspapers at that time.
The effort managed to distribute over 400 gallons of hand sanitizer at a time when it was difficult to find in stores.
