The Minnesota Department of Transportation is launching a study to develop a vision for University Avenue (Highway 47) and Central Avenue (Highway 65) from Northeast Minneapolis to the Northtown Mall in Blaine. The study area passes through the cities of Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Hilltop, Minneapolis and Spring Lake Park.
“The goal of this study is to understand the needs of all the people who use these roads, whether they walk, roll, bike, use transit, or drive,” David Elvin, principal planner for MnDOT, said in a statement. “MnDOT is welcoming input from everyone, and offering ways to safely participate while not being able to meet in person.”
MnDOT will host three virtual open houses hosted by study staff: noon, Tuesday, Oct. 27; 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 28; and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Links to register for each event are at UniversityCentralVision.com, or attendees can join a session without advance registration. UniversityCentralVision.com also has an online survey and an interactive comment map to gather community input.
Known as a planning and environmental linkage study, this effort seeks community input early on — before construction projects and improvements have been designed. The study will continue through 2021 and result in a vision of the types of improvements that are most needed and where they should be built. MnDOT says the study is an important step in helping MnDOT and the study’s partner counties and cities advance future improvements.
MnDOT recently presented recommendations from a similar study for Highway 65 to the north of this project area, between Bunker Lake Boulevard and County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard.
MnDOT says it invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
