The Minnesota Department of Transportation provided a list of possible improvements for the Highway 65 corridor during a virtual public meeting Sept. 29.
The solutions will be submitted in a report this winter, which will be used to implement projects as Highway 65 corridor improvements move forward.
MnDOT has been conducting a planning and environmental linkages study since August 2015 in partnership with Anoka County and the cities of Blaine, Ham Lake and Spring Lake Park.
According to MnDOT Metro District North Area Engineer Melissa Barnes, planning and environmental linkages studies identify transportation issues and priorities, environmental concerns and stakeholder and public concerns.
This study is examining the stretch of Highway 65 between Bunker Lake Boulevard and County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard.
“The purpose of the study is to identify cost-effective solutions to address issues in the Highway 65 area,” Barnes said,
The study is particularly focused on vehicle safety, vehicle congestion and walking and biking. Secondary concerns include transit, environmental, development and cost of implementation.
MnDOT previously completed a multi-year study in 2005, which resulted in three new bridges being built.
“The study is also outdated,” Barnes said. “2005 was a different time and we need to update that study. ... The population and land use development along the corridor is significantly different than it was in 2005.”
Project engineer Brandi Popenhagen, of HDR Inc., said hundreds of possible solutions for vehicle safety and congestion were examined for the new study.
“We used the input from the community to help us identify many options for the stretch of Highway 65,” Popenhagen said. “We evaluated these options through three levels of screening and narrowed them down to the three that best address the community’s primary problems — vehicle safety and congestion. All three options will make traveling along or across Highway 65 safer and faster in this section of Highway 65.”
Popenhagen provided a number of recommendations for the Highway 65 corridor.
For the area stretching from 81st Avenue NE in Spring Lake Park to 95th Avenue NE in Blaine, MnDOT is recommending a few options:
• Option 1, Freeway: Diamond interchange at County Road 10 to prevent backups, bridge at 87th Avenue and median U-turn at Highway 10.
• Option 2, Hybrid Freeway: Signalized County Road 10 intersection, bridge at 87th Avenue and median U-turns and displaced left turn at Highway 10.
• Option 3, Hybrid Freeway and Interchange: Diamond interchange at County Road 10, bridge at 87th Avenue and median U-turn and displaced left turn at Highway 10.
For the area stretching from 95th Avenue NE to 117th Avenue NE/Cloud Drive NE in Blaine, MnDOT is recommending the following:
• Option 1, Freeway: Roundabout exit and entrance ramps for northbound Highway 65 at 99th Avenue; exit and entrance ramps off new western Highway 65 Frontage Road near 103rd Avenue; diverging diamond interchange at 109th Avenue to move traffic while reducing property impacts; right turns only at 105th Avenue and other circulation changes in the area; and tight urban interchange at 117th Avenue.
• Option 2, Hybrid Freeway: Grade-separated median U-turns near 97th Avenue, 107th and 113th; roundabout at 101st Avenue and other circulation changes and separated trail crossings at 97th Avenue, 105th Avenue, 107th Avenue, 109th Avenue, 113th Avenue and 117th Avenue.
• Option 3, Hybrid Freeway and Interchange: Grade-separated median U-turns near 97th Avenue, 107th Avenue and 113th Avenue; separated train crossings at 97th Avenue, 105th Avenue, 107th Avenue, 109th Avenue, 113th Avenue and 117th Avenue and interchange at 109th Avenue.
For the area stretching from 117th Avenue NE/Cloud Drive NE in Blaine to 143rd Avenue NE in Ham Lake, MnDOT is recommending a few options:
• Option 1, Freeway: New frontage road on the east side of Highway 65 near 133rd Avenue and tight urban interchange at Bunker Lake Boulevard.
• Option 2, Hybrid Freeway: New frontage road on the east side of Highway 65 near 133rd Avenue and reduced-conflict intersection (at-grade median U-turns) at Bunker Lake Boulevard.
• Option 3, Hybrid Freeway and Interchange: New frontage road on the east side of Highway 65 near 133rd Avenue and conceptual grade-separated median U-turn intersection design.
To view the full MnDOT presentation and watch the Sept. 29 meeting, visit tinyurl.com/y4nf7y8m.
