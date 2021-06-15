One woman went to the hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus in Andover Tuesday, June 15.
Around 6:25 a.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Andover Fire Department ad Allina EMS responded to a crash in the area of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest and 154th Lane Northwest.
Early information indicated a sedan was traveling south on Round Lake Blvd when the driver crossed the median and crashed into a northbound Anoka County Traveler Transit Link bus that did not have any passengers, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The bus then crashed into an SUV that was southbound on Round Lake Blvd.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are investigating.
