The Minnesota Wild announced Sept. 11 it has acquired center Nick Bjugstad, a Blaine graduate, from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. As part of the trade, the Penguins are retaining a portion of Bjugstad's salary for the 2020-21 season.
Bjugstad is 28 and has played in eight seasons in the NHL with Florida and Pittsburgh, totaling 207 points in 439 career games.
He was Minnesota's Mr. Hockey in 2010.
