The Minnesota State High School League, relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, will limit the number of people at tournaments beginning Friday, March 13.
This decision will impact girls basketball semifinals and finals, the adapted floor hockey tournament and section boys basketball games. As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date, the league said in a statement.
All state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey have been canceled.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments, according to the league.
Schools will receive information from the league regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue. Fans are encouraged to follow state tournaments through broadcast, streaming and/or social media.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," Executive Director Erich Martens said. "The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”
Updates will be posted as necessary to the high school league's website, legacy.mshsl.org.
