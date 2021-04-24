The Fridley High School Minnesota Honor Society hosted its first American Red Cross Blood Drive of the school year on Friday, April 16.
According to the Red Cross, one donation can save as many as three lives, and someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.
Honor Society officers and student members worked to organize the blood drive and promote the event among students and staff members — registering 55 donors, including 21 individuals who were donating blood for the first time.
In total, the Minnesota Honor Society was able to raise 50 units of blood, which can save up to 150 lives.
Additional COVID-19 protocols and precautions were in place by the Red Cross to ensure safety of all employees, volunteers and donors.
“We did not have as many donation spots due to COVID guidelines, but we had many people who signed up for double donations,” Minnesota Honor Society Secretary Ibrahim Khan said. “This is our biggest event of the year and it’s meaningful to us because we can all do our part to help save a life.”
“There is always an ongoing need, and we are very appreciative of all our student and staff donors who attended today,” Minnesota Honor Society President Kimberly Escobar Cabanzo said. “It’s an important time to give blood. We are also thankful to the high school for allowing MHS to host this event here, as well as the Red Cross staff and volunteers who made this event possible.”
