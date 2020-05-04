In a Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo, Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt explains his position on the insulin affordability bill shortly before it was passed in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota House Republicans are vowing to block Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to borrow money for public construction projects until the Democratic governor ends his COVID-19 emergency powers. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt made the announcement Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP File Photo by Jim Mone)