Minnesota DFL, Republican parties postpone conventions
The Minnesota DFL and Republican parties have postponed upcoming convention dates, including local endorsing conventions, in light of current public health concerns over COVID-19.
DFL
The Minnesota DFL party released a statement March 12 that it will postpone all conventions scheduled between March 14 and May 1. The organization is looking to reschedule the conventions to be virtual.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” DFL chairman Ken Martin said in a statement, “however we are currently in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in the past century and the Minnesota DFL is committed to doing our part to keep our party members, candidates, elected officials, and the public at large safe during this difficult time.”
All DFL-sponsored events in the same time frame with more than 25 people in attendance are prohibited, according to the DFL news release.
Additionally, all campaign organizing efforts will be virtual work. The party encourages campaigns to follow suit.
The Minnesota DFL headquarters, 255 Plato Blvd., St. Paul, will be closed to the public and not available for public meetings March 14 through May 1.
Republican
The state Republican party issued a statement March 13 stating all party conventions through April 15 will be rescheduled.
“It is the Republican Party of Minnesota’s responsibility to put the health and safety of Minnesotans, our grassroots activists, candidates, and elected officials first,” party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.