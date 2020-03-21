As the nation continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and consumers are settling into their homes with increased social connections by email, phone, mail and social media, the Department of Commerce is urging Minnesota consumers to be on alert for potential scams created to take advantage of the fear, isolation and uncertainty during this time.
“First and foremost, consumers should not share any financial or other sensitive information with anyone who contacts them unsolicited,” Commissioner Steve Kelley said in a statement.
In addition, consumers should be asking the following questions about every email, phone call, and piece of mail they receive because the answers could trigger potential red flags for fraud and scams:
• Is the email, phone call or mail from someone you don’t know?
• Is the sender, caller or item offering you something that seems too good to be true?
• Is the sender, caller or item using language to incite fear or threaten you?
• Is the sender, caller or item urging you to “act now” before it’s too late?
• Is the sender, caller or item requesting payment from you and promising to give you something in return after your payment?
The Department of Commerce offers the following advice: If there is doubt about the sender, caller or the idea being pitched, hang up; delete the email; recycle the mail.
Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been the victim of a scam or fraud can contact the Commerce Department’s consumer services center at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or 651-539-1600. Email is most effective and efficient at this time.
