The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march Columbia Heights’ city streets in traditional fashion at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
The event, which is co-sponsored by the Columbia Heights Lions Club and Columbia Heights VFW Post 230, will be the 54th annual celebration held by the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association, also known as MSPDA.
Unlike last year in Columbia Heights, spectators will now be able to line the streets to enjoy the sights of Irish royalty, Irish dancers, bagpipers and more. This year’s parade grand marshal is Columbia Heights City Manager Kelli Bourgeois.
Those interested in participating in the parade can visit mplsstpats.org/events and complete a parade entry application.
“Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Sean Clerkin, co-founder of MSPDA. “We are looking forward to returning to the traditional parade style and turning Columbia Heights green once again.”
Last year, due to COVID-19 regulations, the parade was held in Columbia Heights in a “reverse parade” drive-thru format, as participants remained in their decorated vehicles and drove through the parade route watching performers on the sidewalk.
This year’s route will begin at the intersection of 40th Avenue Northeast and Van Buren Street and head west, turning left onto Mill Street and ending in front of Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE.
Following the parade, spectators are welcome to join the Blarney Blast, which will be held at Murzyn Hall, for a post-parade St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Entry for this event is $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for kids 5 and under.
The annual parade is organized by Columbia Heights residents Sean and Judy Clerkin, along with several other Irish-American families from the metro area.
Since the event’s inception in 1969, the Clerkins have facilitated fundraising for the American Diabetes Association through St. Patrick’s Day parade events, contests and partnerships with Irish-American bars and pubs in Minneapolis. Various events and contests include the Ms. Blarney contest, Wee Leprechauns contest, honoring Irish-American community members, selling paper shamrocks with friends of MSPDA, and selling MSPDA buttons.
The MSPDA annually awards Irish-American community members in several categories. This year’s Irish-American honorees include Minneapolis police officer Steve Fogarty, Minneapolis firefighter John Hennessy and the Anchor Fish & Chips co-owner Kathryn Hayes.
For additional information on the event, visit mplsstpats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.