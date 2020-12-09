We’ve heard the message a thousand times and it bears repeating a thousand more times.
Please mask, please social distance, please wash your hand frequently, please limit your social circle to your immediate household, and stay home as much as you can.
The reason why it’s important?
I wish I could show you the hundreds of patients filling the medical units and ICUs in our Allina Health hospitals, including Mercy Hospital here in Coon Rapids and our Unity Campus in Fridley. Many are intubated, machines breathing for them, alone because we don’t dare let their family members in our COVID wards.
Our nurses and doctors want you to wear your mask so your mother, or grandfather, or you don’t end up in one of our beds. This is hitting our community, our neighbors and our loved ones directly.
If you need convincing, consider these numbers: As of last week there had been 17,623 COVID hospitalizations in all Minnesota. At Mercy we have had 1,745 of those patients. That’s about 10% of all the state’s COVID hospitalizations right here in our local community. There have been days at Mercy Hospital when more than a third of our beds are occupied with patients being treated for COVID and more patients waiting in our ED to be transferred to another hospital for a bed.
We are a busy hospital and often full without the increase in COVID patients. Handling the additional volume is very challenging and is impacting care for all of our community. To make room for COVID patients we’ve canceled or delayed over 1,000 surgeries and procedures, over 200 of those were canceled or delayed in the past several weeks with the recent surge of COVID hospitalizations. The weeks ahead are predicted to be the same.
Across all of Allina Health, more than 12,000 of our employees have missed work because they have tested positive for COVID or have been exposed to someone with the virus. The majority have been exposed out in the community, not in our hospitals where infection from sick patients is highly unlikely due to the extreme precautions we take.
When our caregivers have to stay home, that means they aren’t in our hospitals to care for our patients. So while we have the space in our hospitals for COVID patients, we need our staff to care for them. Our hospital providers are working longer hours and extra shifts to make up for those who have to stay home, and the work is stressful. They are exhausted.
When you consider whether to mask up or if you’ll get together with family and friends, please consider our nurses and doctors, our medical technicians and housekeeping staff. They are working tirelessly to get us through this pandemic, and they need your help.
Also consider that hope is on the way. Vaccines are coming, in limited numbers initially. But by the spring we should see enough vaccines for the public. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a bright spot in the timeline of this pandemic. Yet, until the vaccines are here for all of us, we still need you to be part of the frontline defense by taking the necessary precautions to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Sara Criger is president of Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, the Mercy-Unity Campus, Fridley, and United Hospital, St. Paul.
