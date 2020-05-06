*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Star Charatte doesn’t typically watch the news.
But these aren’t typical times. And this wasn’t a typical request.
The Coon Rapids emergency room RN was paying full attention as she watched an address by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and heard his plea for help as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given her skills and experience developed at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, combined with a strong desire to help, Charatte decided she needed to help where the coronavirus has struck hardest.
Recently she began working in New York’s Jamaica Hospital, helping combat the virus’s toll on the front line of the fight.
“I’m not a news watcher, prefer to be more blissfully ignorant,” Charatte said. “But the current state of the world is something that affects me professionally, and epidemiology is a topic that I find fascinating. A few weeks ago, when things were really ramping up in the U.S., Gov. Cuomo had a press conference where he was asking for help from health care providers. It really compelled me to want to do something. I talked some with my husband about this, and then my kids, and pursued an opportunity.
“I couldn’t imagine if my hospital had refrigerator trucks of bodies in the parking lots or holding 100 admits per day. It sounded third world-y, and I know how hard it is to work in a busy ER on a normal pre-COVID day; this sounded unmanageable.”
Charatte has worked as a registered nurse for 13 years, 12 of which have been spent in the Mercy Hospital ER in Coon Rapids. She typically spends 24-32 hours a week working in the hospital, while teaching at several locations as well.
“I also teach part-time for the Allina Health system and go to nine of the hospitals to teach Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and will also be starting to teach a Trauma Nurse Certification Course when I return,” Charatte said. “These are all certifications that some health care providers are required to have in their hospital jobs. The class participants include MDs, RNs, PAs, NPs, RTs and pharmacists.
“Lastly, I teach part-time for Anoka-Ramsey Community College as adjunct nursing faculty. I take final semester nursing students into the hospital for their acute care clinical and supervise their experience; typically six to eight students are in the clinical. This semester I had just been subbing for other instructors until all clinicals got canceled. Previously I have been the primary instructor. It really just depends on their needs and numbers.”
One of the biggest factors to weigh in making the decision was family. Charatte has a big family occupying a huge part of her life, her leading role.
“I have nine kids (six biological and three are my husband’s) and two grandkids,” Charatte said. “Five kids are still at home full-time and my stepson got sent home from his study abroad experience in Ireland, so he is living at home now too. Being a mom and grandma to them is my most important job.”
Her family ties were the leading factor in making the decision so difficult. It’s also what helped motivate her to wanting to help others.
“So hard! I really kind of sat on this for a little bit,” Charatte said. “So many factors to consider. My safety, my family, my job. My kids really only had two questions when I spoke with them about this — ‘What if you get sick?’ and ‘What does it mean for you to quarantine when you get back?’ — I have to be honest and admit I didn’t really have answers for those questions. I don’t anticipate getting sick. Of course, I know it’s a risk.
“I assured them I would be extremely careful and take every precaution. I gathered a ton of PPE (personal protective equipment) prior to leaving, donated by family and friends. I basically have a clean mask for every day I’m here, along with other gear. Gloves, head coverings, cool 3D printed face shields! Some of the shields were made by Andover High School!
“As for the quarantine question, I plan to contact MDH in some fashion when I know my specific return details and ask them for guidance. I know the CDC had been recommending people traveling from areas that have high concentrations of cases do some sort of self-quarantine for 14 days to mitigate potential spread. What that looks like is yet to be worked out. Do I quarantine away from my family for another two weeks after returning to Minnesota? Do I be at home and send them somewhere?”
So far in Minnesota, coronavirus cases have been far fewer than other hot spots across the United States and the world. As of April 28, there were 4,181 confirmed cases in the state and 301 deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, with 186 cases and eight deaths in Anoka County.
“We’ve been able to manage at Mercy thus far,” Charatte said. “The volume of patients in the ER is way down; however, acuity of illness is way up. We have been seeing COVID patients, either confirmed or suspected cases based on symptomology. That, along with working your entire shift in head to toe PPE, has been hard. But we are nothing like New York. A few days before I left, New York had more deaths than Minnesota even had cases. I do believe the peak is yet to come in Minnesota, but I believe in large part due to distancing measures enacted by Gov. Walz, along with our state just in general being less densely populated, we have been able to put off that peak and prepare, thankfully.”
Charatte arrived in New York a couple weeks ago. After her original placement changed, she is working as a temporary per diem employee at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.
“Initially I was supposed to be placed at Mount Sinai,” Charatte said. “They have multiple hospitals, much like Allina, and it was TBD as to which one I was going to be at, and they actually expected you to float between two or three facilities. The day after I arrived their hospital system did mass cancellations of nurses they had hired through agencies. I was told it was partly due to their issues with getting nurses on-boarded and partly due to needs decreasing.
“I’ve been reassigned through an opportunity with the New York Medical Reserve Corps with Jamaica Hospital. Jamaica is in Queens; it is a Level 1 trauma center teaching facility. When I spoke with the director of nursing about the placement, he described his ER as high acuity and very busy pre-COVID. He said it is now on steroids. He did say their numbers are getting better. Last week, having to hold 70-plus admits a day, almost all COVID, to looking at 40-50ish now, nurses taking 10-15 patients at a time.”
Charatte is signed up to work four night shifts per week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with the ability to work more hours, and will also spend time volunteering.
“I’m excited, as weird as that sounds, to be at Jamaica,” Charatte said. “The population they serve is mostly the underserved, indigent, minority (verbatim description from the nursing director). They didn’t do any big contracts with agencies as they don’t have the dollars for it.
“On days off I signed up to volunteer at the local Salvation Army soup kitchen site. I will begin doing that this coming Tuesday. There is a large homeless population in NYC, and I think they are probably more displaced than ever with social distancing rules and I would imagine shelters can’t take to capacity as a result.”
Charatte will be staying at a hotel in Chelsea-Manhattan, along with others who have signed up to help on the front line.
“The Marriott partnered with a few medical organizations to offer free rooms to health care providers traveling into high COVID areas or needing housing away from their family for risk issues,” Charatte said. “I was able to access the Rooms for Responders program through my membership with the Emergency Nurses Association. It is a comfortable space. I have a little mini fridge, and although all of the dining/restaurant options are closed within the hotel, there are quite a few restaurants still in business, and DoorDash and Uber Eats are offering some discounts on fees. Mostly I just bought food at the grocery store to what my fridge can fit and have it here.
“My husband and I honeymooned in New York City just this past August. The differences from then to now are night and day. All nonessential businesses are closed, a lot of them either have big metal gates closing them off or boards on the windows.”
Several people from the Anoka County area supplied and collected personal protective equipment that Charette will be wearing every day to keep safe, as well as provided funding to help for living in New York.
“I do lose my housing stipend as a result of the job change, but I have free housing until May 19,” Charatte said. “After that I have no idea where I’m staying. My out-of-pocket expenses haven’t been too bad, so if I end up paying for housing, I know there are quite a few discounts being offered. I have had some people generously donate money, and that has offset about 50% of my out-of-pocket costs (airfare, travel, grocery, etc.), so that was amazing!
“I secured a lot of PPE prior to leaving, so I really am set there. I would encourage people if they have a surplus to connect with not only the local hospital systems, but the long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, group homes, etc. to make donations. I think it’s harder for those places to secure large amounts of PPE and budget limitations play into that as well.”
Charatte is currently expected to work in New York until early June, depending on needs as the coronavirus situation develops.
Modeling projections released by the state have Minnesota’s likely peak in cases coming in July.
“I will be gone tentatively until June 6, based on the hospital’s needs of me here,” Charatte said. “With my casual schedule, I have no scheduled shifts at Mercy, and all my teaching was canceled. With that being said, as casual staff I am expected to be available for a minimum of two shifts per month. So I will not be fulfilling that obligation for the month of May, and do potentially face some ramifications for that fact. I am hoping that the experience and learning I bring back to my home ER will be viewed as an asset, however.”
Much is still unknown about the disease, causing projected COVID-19 total cases and death numbers to vary.
While dealing with current cases and preparing for more, health care workers like Charatte offering their help in the fight are asking for the public’s help in slowing the spread.
“Please follow the shelter-at-home and social distancing guidelines,” Charatte said. “Take this seriously. Take care of each other, be patient and kind with each other. I left my babies back in Minnesota to come fight this virus and hopefully stop the spread, so for those of you home with your kids right now, cherish this time with them. They have had their entire lives disrupted too.”
