Mercy Hospital’s Coon Rapids and Fridley campuses went into lockdown the evening of Monday, May 10, after receiving a false bomb threat, but the lockdown was lifted after a search of the premises revealed no danger, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.
Shortly after 11 p.m. May 10, the Mercy Hospital Facebook posted the following statement:
On the evening of Monday, May 10, staff at the Allina Health Customer Experience Center received a bomb threat directed at Mercy Hospital. Allina Health’s Security Team immediately enacted our security plan, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Mercy – Unity Campus in Fridley, and engaging our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough search of our facilities.
The safety and security of our patients, staff and community are our top priority. We have confirmed there is no evidence of a credible threat to either campus and both campuses are no longer on lockdown, as of 11:00 p.m. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.