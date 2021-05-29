Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital has been awarded the highest quality rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS. Only 13 hospitals in Minnesota and 455 in the U.S. earned five-star ratings. Allina Health’s Owatonna and Buffalo Hospitals also received five-star ratings from CMS.
“It is an honor to be recognized by CMS with a 5 star rating for our steadfast commitment to providing the highest quality of care,” Sara Criger, president of Mercy Hospital, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to continue delivering compassionate, whole-person care to the communities we serve. We are tremendously proud of our care teams and this rating is an affirmation of the life changing work they do each and every day.”
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System as an evidence-based evaluation reflecting a hospital’s standard of care. The CMS overall hospital rating is based on measured data publicly reported on CMS’ care compare tool. The tool summarizes measures across five aspects of quality, including patient experience and effectiveness of care into a single star rating for each hospital. The hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions.
The rating system is based on 48 quality measures in five categories: mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care and timeliness of care.
