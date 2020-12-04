An Anoka-based mental health organization is offering families courses to learn how to respond to a mental health crisis.
The Heart and Mind Connection is hosting mini-mental health first aid training sessions via Zoom during December.
Sessions cost $25 and will be hosted 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Space will be limited to allow time to answer participants’ questions.
“The main goal for these sessions is to have attendees learn about what mental health concerns are, how to recognize them and how to help those with concerns get the help they need,” Executive Director Christopher Shaw said in a statement.
To register go to basics-of-mhfa.eventbrite.com. Additional questions can be answered by emailing info@theheartandmindconnection or by calling 612-351-2080.
