Anoka’s new veterans memorial will have to wait another year to host its first Memorial Day ceremony.
Last year the event moved indoors due to rain; this year it has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Hookom, commander of the Anoka American Legion, said it wasn’t feasible to have the event this year, even with social distancing precautions in place.
“There’s two reasons: We can’t get the students to read for us, which we’ve done in the past, and the band just can’t play,” Hookom said.
Typically the post has local students conduct readings as part of the event. Because schools are closed, the Legion has been unable to connect with students this year or get them materials to practice.
The band has been unable to practice as well.
“Plus, they can’t play sitting 6 feet apart in an open-air situation,” Hookom said.
The Anoka County Veterans Council has also decided to cancel its services at Morningside Memorial Gardens and Bunker Hills Regional Park. The events had been scheduled for Saturday, May 23.
The committee made the decision “for the safety and welfare of our veterans, our families and the entire community,” according to a letter from Anne Steffen, the council’s secretary.
“We would love for everyone to keep our veterans in your thoughts and prayers and honor our military and their families on Memorial Day as we do every year together,” she wrote.
Hookom encourages people to view a ceremony online or on television. He said Fort Snelling will post a virtual event to its website (tinyurl.com/yb3nqfg5) and Facebook page (tinyurl.com/yamf2lk6).
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has also announced a 30-minute Memorial Day program in partnership with TPT. It will air at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, on TPT’s Minnesota Channel. The program will include remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, music and a rifle salute. Learn more at tinyurl.com/ybvhu8uy.
