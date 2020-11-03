Voters cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the Fridley School Board Special Election.
According to unofficial results with all 12 precincts reporting, Ross Meisner won the Fridley School Board seat that is currently being held by his challenger, Interim Board Member Gao Nue Xiong.
Meisner received 3,423, or 48.41%, or votes; Xiong 2,093, or 29.6,% of votes; Hassan Ali 1,492, or 21.1% of votes; and 63, or 0.89%, of votes were write-ins.
Voters were asked to respond yes or no if the expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization should be renewed. the question read:
"The board of Independent School District No. 14 (Fridley Public Schools) has proposed to renew the school district's existing capital project levy authorization of 5.47% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The money raised by the capital project levy authorization will be used to cover costs related to deferred maintenance and renovation projects at various sites and facilities, technology devices, and technology infrastructure. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $1,016,000 for taxes payable in 2022, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $10,160,000. The projects to be funded have received a positive review and comment from the Commissioner of Education. Shall the renewal of the capital project levy authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 14 be approved? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING TO RENEW AN EXISTING CAPITAL PROJECTS REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE."
According to unofficial results, 5,147, or 67.04%, of voters said yes and 2,530, or 32.96%, of voters said no.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.