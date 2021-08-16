Anoka County Parks is hosting the first ever Meet the Parks, or Conocer Los Parques, event 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Locke County Park in Fridley.
The free event is being hosted by Anoka County Parks, city of Fridley, Outdoor Latino Minnesota and the Latino community, at Locke County Park, 840 71st Ave. NE.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the event activities, including visiting outdoor recreation and environmental education stations, music and food trucks.
To learn more about the event, visit tinyurl.com/24yf3ed2.
