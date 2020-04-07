QCTV and Youth First have partnered to livestream the 26th annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast fundraiser at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 17.
The annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast is where civic leaders from the cities of Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey come together for breakfast and a good cause.
The event is hosted by Youth First, a nonprofit that offers after-school and summer activities, tutoring and mentorship for middle school and high school students. All proceeds raised go back to Youth First.
The Mayors Prayer Breakfast program will include a live host in studio, appearances by local mayors, and fundraising through GiveMN.
The Mayors Prayer Breakfast is a part of QCTV’s Relief Sessions programming. For more information, visit qctv.org/reliefsessions. Visitors can also find updated local information on the COVID-19 pandemic at qctv.org/covid-19.
To learn more about Youth First, visit youthfirst.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.