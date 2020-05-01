As the coronavirus looms over us and we notice it increasingly affecting our lives with events and extended stay-at-home orders, the daily reminder of warmer weather, longer evenings and lingering daylight helps. Green grass grows, and flowers begin to show their faces, reminding us that springtime is here and rebirth is setting in.
May 1 is the official holiday of May Day, a day that not only welcomes springtime but also, at one time, commemorated workers’ rights.
In the British Isles, May Day began when the ancient Celts celebrated a holiday called Beltane. The Celts believed Beltane divided the year in half: the darkness of winter and the lightness of spring. By celebrating this holiday on May 1, the Celts welcomed earth’s rebirth.
When the Romans came to the British Isles, they combined their Floralia celebration, which was to honor the goddess of flowers, Flora, with the celebration of Beltane.
The most symbolic object of May Day is the maypole, where typically children would dance around a pole tied with ribbons. This tradition can be traced back to medieval times. Villagers would find a pole set up for that day in the woods or town, and they would proceed to dance around the colorfully decorated pole. Likely, this maypole tradition stemmed from fertility rituals.
The Puritans disapproved of this traditional celebration, but America eventually found its own way to celebrate the coming of spring. In the 19th and 20th centuries, May Basket Day was celebrated on May 1. People would put together baskets with treats and flowers and place them on the doorsteps of neighbors and loved ones.
May Day used to commemorate workers’ rights. Beginning the 1880s, May 1 was also celebrated as International Workers’ Day.
In 1886, tired of averaging 10- to 16-hour days, industrial workers from across the country took a stand and went on strike to advocate for eight-hour workdays. On May 3, in Chicago, a protest ended in a fight with the police. The next day, protesters gathered in Haymarket Square to protest the actions of the police toward workers. Police officers came to the scene to try to disperse the activists. Tragically, a bomb suddenly went off and killed seven police officers, wounded 60 and killed several civilians. The International Socialist Conference deemed May 1 a labor holiday to commemorate the events.
In 1894 in order to discourage communist and radical ideas associated with May 1, President Grover Cleveland decided to change the celebration of Labor Day to the first Monday in September.
Additionally, in 1958 President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared May 1 as Law Day, a day to remember the establishment of law in the U.S.
Today, we do not typically celebrate May Day as a community anymore, but it is an official holiday in 66 countries and celebrated unofficially in many others.
Clare Bender is an Anoka County Historical Society volunteer.
