This spring, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the need for donated blood remains. The Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers are encouraging healthy individuals to make a blood donation appointment now.
Donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate, as long as they’re symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name. There’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S.
Donors can make appointments by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Memorial Blood Center location in Coon Rapids, 3200 NW Main St., Suite 120, is open Monday through Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made at mbc.org.
Below are some blood donation opportunities in the county.
Andover
• Thursday, May 6, noon to 6 p.m., Meadow Creek Church, 3037 NW Bunker Lake Blvd.
• Tuesday, May 11, noon to 6 p.m., Riverdale Assembly of God, 3210 NW Bunker Lake Blvd.
Anoka
• Friday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion, 400 W. Main St.
Blaine
• Monday, May 10, 1-6 p.m., St Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave.
• Thursday, May 13, noon to 6 p.m., Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Drive NE.
• Friday, May 14, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Culver’s, 10550 Baltimore St. NE.
Coon Rapids
• Monday, May 3, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
• Monday, May 3, 1-7 p.m., Coon Rapids Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive.
• Thursday, May 6, noon to 6 p.m., Coon Rapids United Methodist Church, 10506 NW Hanson Blvd.
• Tuesday, May 11, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW.
Fridley
• Thursday, May 13, 1-7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 61 Mississippi St.
Ramsey
• Tuesday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Affinity Living Communities, 14529 Willemite St. NW.
