Anoka County residents should once again wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Based on new data about the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the CDC recommended July 27 that even vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Anoka County’s community transmission is considered substantial, making it one of dozens of Minnesota counties — including the entire seven-county metro area — where masks are now recommended for everyone, based on CDC data Aug. 3. Find a map of transmission levels by county at tinyurl.com/43ymj4df.
Although the number of new cases in Anoka County is relatively low compared to the peaks in fall 2020 and spring 2021, the number of cases is rising. The level of community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the test positivity rate in the last seven days.
According to the CDC, all authorized vaccines are still “highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19,” even from the delta variant, which is now dominant in the U.S. Infections happen only in a small proportion of fully vaccinated people, even with the delta variant, and fully vaccinated people are at far lower risk of severe illness or death than unvaccinated people, according to the CDC.
Even though vaccinated people are less likely to be infected, the CDC says new evidence suggests that those who are infected with the delta variant can spread the virus to others. Masking can reduce the risk of becoming infected and can help prevent an infected person from spreading the virus.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are advised to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Vaccines are currently authorized for adults and children ages 12 and up. Find a vaccination location near you at tinyurl.com/qc5xnbrk.
Find a summary of recent changes to CDC guidance and an overview of recommendations for fully vaccinated people at tinyurl.com/py67dcch.
