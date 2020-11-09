On Nov. 6, 2019, 1st Lt. Tyler C. King, a communication strategy and operations officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force, witnessed a motorcycle accident. The Ham Lake native aided the motorcyclist, who turned out to be off-duty sheriff’s deputy T.J. Cavanagh III of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
One year after he was injured in the motorcycle accident, Cavanagh attended a ceremony Oct. 23, 2020, to honor King for being first on scene to provide first aid.
“As I was putting my kids in the car, I noticed two black shapes on the ground and realized it was a motorcycle rider who had gotten into an accident,” King said in a statement. “I told my wife to take the kids home and then I rushed to help him.”
Bystanders had begun to gather at the site, but no one understood how to help when King arrived on scene. After looking over Cavanagh, King began treatment for shock, keeping him still and calm to prevent further injury.
King directed a bystander to call 911 while he stayed with Cavanagh until emergency medical personnel reached the scene.
Cavanagh was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Hanover Regional Medical Center for higher levels of care. Since his accident, Cavanagh has recovered from his injuries and returned to full duty at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
For his actions, initiative and compassion toward a stranger, King was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
“Assisting someone in need is what Marines do,” Lt. Col. Robert Shuford said in a statement. Shuford is irector of II MEF Communication Strategy and Operations. “This is exactly what we expect from our Marines. We are proud of 1st Lt. King’s example of selflessness and his quick decision making.”
