Ninety-three year-old musical legend Marilyn Maye makes her return to Crooners Supper Club in Fridley for her fifth major engagement May 20-23. Shows will be held in the new 150-seat, climate-controlled Belvedere tent, all at 7 p.m.
Highlights from Maye’s illustrious career include a Best New Artist Grammy nominee of 1965; RCA Records artist; 76 Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson appearances (the most by any singer) and Smithsonian 100 Best Recordings of the 20th century (“Too Late Now”), among others.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.croonersmn.com.
