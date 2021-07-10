Marco’s Pizza is opening its newest location in Blaine on Monday, July 12.
Situated in the retail center at 10625 University Ave., Blaine, the community can expect authentically prepared Italian pizzas with value pricing. The restaurant offers carryout, delivery, app and online ordering services.
Highland Ventures, LTD., Marco’s Pizza’s largest franchisee that owns and operates more than 100 locations, will also own and operate the new Marco’s Pizza location.
“We are thrilled to be opening the first location in Blaine and sharing our authentic, Italian pizzas with the community,” said Doug Prickett, district manager at Marco’s Pizza. “From the quality and value to the convenience, we know our neighbors will love having Marco’s Pizza so close by.”
Prickett said Marco’s Pizza prides itself on crafting every pizza using freshest, highest-quality ingredients: dough made daily on site; three fresh, never-frozen, signature cheeses; premium meats and vegetables; and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco.
Marco’s Pizza is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer a crustless pizza option, Specialty Pizza Bowls, to meet consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences.
Marco’s Pizza in Blaine has put several safety measures in place, such as contact-free delivery and extra cleaning and sanitizing measures. Employees are required to do daily health checks before coming into work.
For more information about Marco’s Pizza in Blaine, visit marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 763-329-8000.
