An aircraft crash in Columbus on Sunday, June 13, at approximately 9 a.m. left a man with minor injuries, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
A man was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight when the aircraft lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed into a ditch just off of I-35 near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast in Columbus.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Lino Lakes Police Department and Forest Lake Fire Department all responded to the crash. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.