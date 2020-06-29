Officers arrested a man Friday, June 26, in Spring Lake Park after a standoff following a domestic incident.
Spring Lake Park officers were called to the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast in Spring Lake Park after a man reported his male neighbor made a threatening comment, shot a rifle into the air and went back inside his home following a confrontation, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers evacuated neighboring homes and the attempted to make contact with the individual
While officers were communicating with the man, they heard gunshots from inside the suspect’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and attempted to further negotiate with the man.
After several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
He was being held at the Anoka County Jail on suspicion ofterroristic threats and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, according to the jail roster the morning of June 29. ABC Newspapers typically doesn’t identify suspects until formal charges are filed.
Officers from the Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Lino Lakes police departments and the Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident.
The incident is being investigated by the Spring Lake Park Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
